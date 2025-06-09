Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ Not Shelved: Aditya Chopra Reshaping YRF Spy Universe

There was a discussion among the fans for a long time that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan‘s most-awaited film ‘Tiger vs Pathan’ has been stopped, but now it is clear that this film has not been cancelled. Yash Raj Films producer Aditya Chopra is still fully active about this project and is taking it forward in a new creative direction.

Aditya Chopra now wants to change the stories and presentation of his spy universe. According to a report, Aditya feels that the films of the spy universe are now starting to look the same and new thinking and freshness are needed. That’s why he is revising YRF’s future planning with new directors and different ideas.

The ‘Tiger vs Pathan’ project has not been shelved. Rather, preparations are underway to present it in a new and unique way so that the audience gets to see something new and exciting every time.

Release Date

The release dates of ‘War 2’ and ‘Alpha’ will remain the same as before, War 2 will be released on 14 August 2025 and Alpha on 25 December 2025. At the same time, ‘Pathan 2’ is also in active development in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen once again. However, it may take some time as changes are being made in the creative planning.

Alpha

YRF now wants to bring a new generation of agents to its spy universe. It is reported that Vicky Kaushal has been approached for a new spy character. At the same time, the upcoming film ‘Alpha’ starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will be the first female-centric film of the franchise. Decisions will be taken regarding future casting based on the performance of this film.

Tiger 4

‘Tiger 3’ could not do anything special at the box office, so ‘Tiger 4’ has been put on hold for the time being. However, Tiger’s character is not over. He will be reintroduced with a strong story, but after a little gap.

Dhoom 4

YRF is currently working on its other major projects along with the spy universe. Preparations for ‘Dhoom 4’ have started in which Ranbir Kapoor will be in the lead role and it will be directed by Ayan Mukherjee. The shooting of this film will start in April 2026. Apart from this, a new action project with Ali Abbas Zafar and several mid-budget films will go on the floor in 2025.

Tiger Vs Pathan

The good news for the fans is that the dream of seeing Shah Rukh and Salman together is still alive. ‘Tiger vs Pathan’ will definitely come, but in a completely new style more powerful, more exciting and with the thinking of new directors.

