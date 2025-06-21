Paras Kalnawat Becomes Shraddha Arya’s Fanboy, Recreates Iconic Scene Of Shah Rukh Khan From Om Shanti Om

Actress Shraddha Arya is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite, and it’s hard to resist her aura. Something similar is happening with actor Paras Kalnawat, as he becomes a fanboy of Shraddha, who has been his co-star. The actor shared a new video where he is seen recreating the iconic moment from the film Om Shanti Om. Let’s have a look below.

In the shared video, Paras recreated an intense moment from Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Om Shanti Om. This scene is of the moment when Shah Rukh Khan’s character, in front of a big poster of Deepika Padukone, a famous actress, expresses his feelings to her, asking if she is getting bored. Reciting the same dialogue, Paras turned fanboy for Shraddha Arya, which turned out to be the cutest video on the internet today. Not to forget to mention the adorable cheek pull Paras did touching Shraddha’s photo, hinting at his true affection.

Check out the video here-

Shraddha Arya played the role of Paras Kalnawat’s mother in the show Kundali Bhagya, which went off-air in December last year after seven successful years. The on-screen mother-son duo shared a great bond with each other and often shared fun moments from behind the scenes.

Fans also couldn’t resist reacting and expressed their feelings in the comments.

A user said, “Omg this is soooo cute.”

The second commented, “We miss you both together so much.”