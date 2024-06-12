Rihanna Shines In Ruby and Diamond Jewelry Exclusively Designed By Sabyasachi And Manish Malhotra, See Pics!

The Pop queen of Hollywood, Rihanna, recently set a new trend in fashion with her daring approach to creating something new. The Barbados singer was snapped at an event for her makeup and hair care brand, Fenty, in Los Angeles, where she graced her look in a vibrant maroon avatar, flaunting two pieces by not one but two Indian designers.

Yes, you heard that right. Rihanna rocked her look with two different necklace pieces by two different iconic designers. Wearing a baggy co-ord set, the singer looked head-turning. The plunging top, extremely baggy leather jacket, and matching skirt look stylish. However, it was the masterpiece choker and three-pendant chain that caught our attention.

Rihanna mixed two iconic designers, Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, neck pieces for her look. She wore a red Ruby choker crafted with 18k gold and custom-cut rubies encrusted with diamonds and excellence of Indian craftsmanship. She also opted for a three-drop rubellite tourmaline and brilliant-cut diamond necklace from Sabyasachi.

Analyzing the look, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rihanna very exquisitely styled her chic look in maroon with these masterpiece necklaces. The Hollywood singer never fails to set new trends.

Wearing two necklaces by different designers is a big deal because the designers have conceived of as direct competitors in the business. However, if a global celebrity like Rihanna graces her look with exquisite pieces, it is an achievement far in itself