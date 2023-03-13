It’s Oscars day and the biggest names in Hollywood have graced the “red carpet” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Many of the celebrities chose designs that clashed the traditional with the contemporary, resulting in looks that were glamorous yet stylish.

Deepika Padukone channelled old Hollywood glamour as she walked the 2023 Oscars carpet in a jaw-dropping black Louis Vuitton gown. Salma Hayek looked fiery in burnt orange sequined gown by Gucci. Janelle Monáe arrived in a custom Vera Wang look featuring a bright orange skirt and plunging crop top. Lady Gaga made her appearance in an all-black, freshly debuted Versace gown from its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Cate Blanchett looked elegant in an asymmetrical velvet top and long satin skirt by Louis Vuitton. She also wore earrings and rings from the label’s jewelry division. Rihanna wore a sheer black form-fitting Alaïa dress displaying her baby bump. Emily Blunt was a sight in white, wearing an elegant Valentino gown while Dwayne Johnson shone in a ballet pink Dolce & Gabbana suit.