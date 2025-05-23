Deepika Padukone EXITS Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’; Film Suffers Due To Deepika’s Pregnancy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for his successful films like Animal and is in the news for his upcoming film ‘Spirit’ which stars Prabhas in the lead. Reports suggest that the lead actress Deepika Padukone has not exited the film.

According to a report in Filmfare, the actress was allegedly dropped from the film ‘Spirit’ due to disagreements and reported unprofessionalism.

A source revealed, ‘Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That’s not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple – if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper.’

Now it is said that the director and the team are looking for a replacement. However, there is no official statement from the team yet.

In the past, the film has already suffered delays due to Deepika’s pregnancy and maternity, later Prabhas had an injury and other film commitments. This has led to speculation that the film ‘Spirit’ might be pushed to next year.

Prabhas is also supposed to work on Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar’s sequel before ‘Spirit’.

It is reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will start to work on Animal Park, the sequel to Animal after wrapping up Spirit.

There is no official statement from Deepika Padukone’s team yet, meanwhile, the actress will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s Love and War and Shah Rukh Khan’s King.