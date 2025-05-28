Deepika Padukone after Exiting ‘Spirit’ Says ‘I stand by the decision that gives me peace’

Deepika Padukone has once again won everyone’s hearts with her calm and sensitive nature. When there was a lot of speculation around after the news of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film ‘Spirit’, Deepika spoke in a very dignified manner, without any noise and that too without naming anyone.

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, Deepika did not say anything directly about her exit from the film, but her words said a lot. She said, “I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic. And whenever I am faced with say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

Her statement not only caught the attention of fans but also sparked an important conversation about ‘artistic integrity’ and ‘personal choices’ in the industry.

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s fans expressed their anger on social media, Deepika was further strengthening her identity on the global level. She attended a fashion gala held in Stockholm as Cartier’s global ambassador, where her presence among international stars was eye-catching. Her grace and confidence on the red carpet was worth watching.

Deepika has not yet made any official statement about ‘Spirit’, but if reports are to be believed, the reason for her exit from the film was creative and contractual differences. It is being said that Deepika had demanded 8-hour work days, better remuneration, and a share in the film’s profits. After becoming a mother, she wants to balance her career and personal life and these demands probably did not go down well with director Vanga.

According to sources, these conditions were due to her stardom and recent motherhood so that she could spend time with her little daughter ‘Dua’.

Meanwhile, Wanga posted on X (formerly Twitter) in which he accused an unnamed actor of ‘breaking trust’, ‘leaking stories’ and ‘criticising young co-stars’. The post ended with #dirtyPRgames which many are taking as a reference to Deepika.

Now, Triptii Dimri will be seen in the lead role in ‘Spirit’, replacing Deepika, and the shooting of the film is likely to begin in October.

