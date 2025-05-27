Sandeep Reddy Wanga Targets Deepika Padukone?

There is a lot of discussion about the film ‘Spirit’ these days. This is the same film in which Deepika Padukone was earlier supposed to play the lead role opposite Prabhas. But some time ago Deepika distanced herself from this multilingual film. After this, the makers immediately signed ‘Animal’ fame Triptii Dimri for the lead role.

Just a day after this new announcement, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Wanga gave a strong message through his social media post without naming anyone, which people are linking to Deepika Padukone. He wrote, “Stop dirty PR games, otherwise I will also make some things public.” He did not say anything directly in this post, but it was clear from his words that he was pointing towards Deepika.

According to reports, a media report claimed that the film ‘Spirit’ will have a lot of adult and bold scenes. It is being told that this news was a “planted report” spread by Deepika’s team. This made director Sandeep Vanga very angry because the film has not even started yet and such claims can harm the image of the film.

In Sandeep’s post, he also talked about Deepika’s ‘fake feminism’, which in gestures accuses her of double thinking. However, there has been no official response from Deepika on this.

Spirit is considered to be a big film of Prabhas, and his fans have high expectations of it. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has previously made films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, in which his style of storytelling has been quite different and bold.

Now it remains to be seen whether this dispute between Vanga and Deepika will escalate further or it will stop here.

