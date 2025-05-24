Triptii Dimri In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’; Replaces Deepika Padukone

Big news has come out about Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Spirit’. Triptii Dimri will now be the lead actress in this action drama film. Earlier Deepika Padukone was cast in this film, but according to reports, she decided to leave the film. It is being told that Deepika left the film due to shooting dates and creative differences.

The director of the film is Sandeep Reddy Wanga, who has previously made hit films like ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’. Triptii Dimri has previously worked with Sandeep Wanga in the film ‘Animal’ and now this will be her second film with him.

Prabhas is playing the role of a strong police officer in the film ‘Spirit’. At the same time, not much information has been revealed about the role of Triptii Dimri, but it is believed that her role will be very important and different.

The film is being made under the banner of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures and will be released in 9 languages. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and its shooting will start soon. The film will be released in theatres in 2025.

Triptii Dimri shared a post on Instagram and wrote,

“Still can’t believe it… Thank you Sandeep sir for trusting me in this journey. I am honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Now that the pair of Prabhas and Triptii will be seen on the big screen for the first time, fans are very excited to see this fresh pair.

