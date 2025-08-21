Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Triptii Dimri & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Earns 22.55 crores

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: The film Dhadak 2 earned a net of 3.35 crores at the Indian box office on its first day. On its 20th Day, Wednesday, August 20th, the film earned 0.03 crores. Worldwide, the film earned 31.63 crores, India Gross 27.03 crores, and overseas 4.6 crores. The film was already buzzing, but the opening was not very special. However, growth is expected due to its strong social message and starcast.

‘Dhadak 2’ is the spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit film Dhadak and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Shazia Iqbal directs the film, which stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The film is a heart-touching love story that raises serious issues like caste and social discrimination.

Tanuj Tiku provides the film’s background score, while Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik compose the songs. Sylvester Fonseca does the cinematography, and Charu Shree Roy and his team edit.

The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Triptii Dimri once again wins hearts with her acting on screen, while Siddhant Chaturvedi also plays a sensitive character.

Overall, ‘Dhadak 2’ has had a slow opening on the first day, but its social theme and love angle might help it draw more viewers in the coming days, which shows that it is getting a limited but steady response across cities.

