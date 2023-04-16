Rihanna is a world-renowned singer, actress, and businesswoman from Barbados. Pop, R&B, dancehall, EDM, and current adult music are all perfectly incorporated into Rihanna’s music. You have no idea how difficult it was to narrow down this Top 10 list when Rihanna has so many successes to her credit. Because she dominates the charts so much, we’ve even excluded songs where she’s been featured by other acts! Unfortunately, there are so many underappreciated songs that we could not include, so we’ll need to create more Top 5 lists featuring Rihanna in the future. Everybody has a tune by Rihanna that they particularly enjoy. However, we’re attempting to highlight the best of the best.

Here are our choices for Rihanna’s top 5 tracks –

1. Don’t Stop The Music

Don’t Stop the Music dominated the dance charts several weeks after its debut. The tune is still regarded as one of the greatest disco/club dance songs ever. It has a catchy beat, and the chorus is an ode to finding new love on the dance floor. The songwriting is also attributed to pop legend Michael Jackson.

2. Disturbia

Disturbia by Rihanna is one of the singer’s catchiest songs. With its widespread use in TikTok videos and Instagram reels, the song’s popularity has endured even after all these years. Her outfit in the music video continues to be the topic of conversation despite the electronic rhythms and claps. Additionally, to add a quirky auto-tune to her vocal, the song has a groovy vibe.

3. We Found Love Feat. Calvin Harris

Rihanna and Calvin Harris worked together to create; We Found Love in 2011 before it became the 2016 hit single This Is What You Came For. Here, Harris’ beats and production, along with the Grammy-winner’s flawless vocals, solidify the song’s reputation as one of the greatest songs of 2011. The chorus of the music also features a synth that catches the listeners’ attention the most. On the Billboard Hot 100, We Found Love held the number-one position for ten weeks.

4. Love On The Brain

A toxic and manipulative relationship is beautifully captured in the song Love On The Brain, which is very potent. The sensual song, released on March 25, reached its highest position at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song became a classic among Rihanna’s followers’ thanks to her eloquent singing and lyrics.

5. Only Girl

Rihanna’s Only Girl (In the World) was the best dance song at the Grammys. The music has pounding electronic rhythms that blend beautifully with the singer’s captivating vocals, making it nearly impossible not to groove and dance to it. As it led the Hot 100 and Billboard dance charts, Only Girl (In the World) earned six Platinum certifications.

For Hollywood Music updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.