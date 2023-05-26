Sneak Peek Into Rihanna's Business Ventures

The famous singer Rihanna is an inspiration for the world. She has amazed her fans with her incredible success story. Not just singing; she rules as an entrepreneur too. Here check out her business venture.

Sensational pop singer Rihanna is a heartthrob in the music world. She entertained the audience with her fantastic singing style. Her badass style, beats, and tone serve as a mighty sword. Apart from ruling over million hearts with her voice, she also has a top name in the business world. Let’s take a look at Rihanna’s business ventures.

Rihanna’s Business Ventures

The singing sensation launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 when she was 29 years old. This was her first solo cosmetics brand. Before this, she has already stepped into the business through collaborations. She collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and also released ten fragrances through Parlux Ltd.

On the other hand, she became the first Black woman to own a luxury fashion line. Later in 2020, the diva launched her skincare branch Fenty Skin. In contrast, her lingerie line Savage X Fenty expanded massively in 2022. Undoubtedly the diva has many more things to add to the list.

Rihanna’s songs

The singer has a fantastic collection of songs like Bitch Better Have My Money, Rude Boy, We Found Love and many others. In addition, she enjoys considerable fandom on her Instagram account. Her regular engagement posts keep her fans hooked on her. Rihanna’s success in the business world is incredible. She is not just a singing sensation but also the queen of business. She is an inspiration for others.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.