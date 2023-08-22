Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their second child, fans can’t keep calm

Singer Rihanna, 35, and her partner, A$AP Rocky, 34, are celebrating the arrival of their second child, as officially confirmed by PEOPLE.

The couple, who already share a 15-month-old son named RZA, first announced Rihanna’s second pregnancy during a thrilling Super Bowl halftime show, sparking excitement among their fans.

TMZ initially broke the news of the new baby’s arrival, but representatives for the couple have remained tight-lipped about further details.

During her captivating February performance, Rihanna made a memorable pregnancy reveal, cradling her stomach and gracefully unveiling her growing belly while dressed in an elegant jumpsuit ensemble. Their son, whose unique name pays tribute to the legendary leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA (Robert Fitzgerald Diggs), now joins the family.

Insiders have shared that Rihanna finds profound joy in motherhood, describing it as a source of immense contentment. Leading up to the birth, sources revealed to PEOPLE, “She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.” As mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times.

Recently, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen collaborating in a Beats Studio Pro advertisement directed by A$AP Rocky himself, offering a glimpse into their domestic life. The ad showcases A$AP Rocky working in his personal studio, interrupted by a call from Rihanna in another part of their home.