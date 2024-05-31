Shakira to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash is currently underway and so far, we have already seen an array of A-listers from the entertainment industry, who have gone on to visit the luxurious cruise party.

While the bash at Jamnagar back in February saw mega popstar Rihanna coming to perform for the first time in India, the cruise bash is no less where we will see another pop icon, Shakira coming to perform. Reports suggest that Shakira will be performing her popular hits during the four-day pre-wedding festivities on a cruise ship.

The report also suggested that Shakira is seemingly paid Rs 10 to 15 crore for the performance. One would remember that Rihanna was reportedly paid a whopping Rs 74 crore for her act back in February.

For the uninitiated, the cruise celebrations have already begun from 29th May onwards and will continue till 1st June with the guests travelling through France and Italy. While there is a huge list of B-town celebrities who are attending the bash, some notable names include Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and many more.

And coming to their wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry each other in a grand Hindu Vedic ceremony on 12th July in Mumbai, followed by an aashirwad ceremony on 13th July and a star-studded reception on 14th July.