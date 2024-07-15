Aishwarya Rai And Daughter Aaradhya Look Fabulous As They Twin In Black Outfits At Mumbai Airport

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding. Following the lavish celebrations, they quickly left Mumbai for the airport, where photographers captured their departure, piquing fans’ attention as they showcased their twinning moment in Western fashion. Please take a look at their fit below!

Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Bachchan’s Twinning Moment-

At the Airport, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai opts for a chic black outfit, which features a stylish black plain round neckline, full sleeves sweatshirt, matching full sleeves, and pairs with a statement jacket that she carries in her hand. She styles her look with a middle-partition, straight highlighted hairstyle and opts for a simple base makeup with maroon lips. To complement her look, the actress opts for minimal accessories, such as a sleek tote bag and matching color sneakers, highlighting her timeless fashion.

On the other hand, daughter Aaradhya complemented her mother’s style as she looks amazing in a stunning and comfy round neckline, printed sleeves sweatshirt, and pairs it with a matching track pant, which is perfect for travel wear. She styles her look with a side-partition straight hairstyle and pairs it with a black headband. The sweet girl opts for no makeup and pairs her look with a black shoulder bag and matching color shoes. Her age-appropriate look mirrored Aishwarya’s sophistication, making the duo fashionable.

In the photo, The mother-daughter duo emerges from the car and starts walking together as they head for a trip.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.