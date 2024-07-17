Rukmini Maitra Stuns at Ambani’s Reception, Fans Ask “Where is Dev?”

Rukmini Maitra graced the Ambani family’s reception party with her elegance, draped in a glorious golden saree that left fans spellbound. The Bengali actress shared a moment with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, adding a touch of grace with her heartfelt caption. However, fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of Dev Adhikari, Rukmini’s frequent co-star and rumored partner.

The comments section was filled with praises for Rukmini’s outfit and her presence at the high-profile event. Many fans expressed pride in seeing a Bengali representative at the Ambani family’s celebration. However, the constant query “Where is Dev?” echoed throughout the comments. Some fans even joked about Dev’s absence, asking if he was not invited or Rukmini had left him behind. One fan commented, “Rukmini looks stunning, but it’s not the same without Dev.” Another fan speculated, “Maybe Dev is planning a surprise for Rukmini.”

While Rukmini dazzled at the reception party, Dev Adhikari was spotted playing cricket with friends in Kolkata on the same day. He shared a picture on his Instagram, showing off his sports skills and camaraderie with friends. The contrasting scenes left fans wondering about the duo’s whereabouts and their rumored relationship status. Dev’s Instagram post, which featured, garnered attention, and fans speculated about Dev’s absence and the couple’s next move.

As the speculation continues, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting a clarification from either Rukmini or Dev. While neither has commented on the matter, their fans are deeply engaged, eagerly awaiting a resolution to this drama. With Rukmini’s stunning appearance at the Ambani reception, this feud has added an extra layer of excitement for her fans. Only time will tell what’s in store for these two actresses and their fans.