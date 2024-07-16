Nidhi Bhanushali Hilariously Asks Kim Kardashian To Return Her Dupatta In Latest Fashion Clash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was India’s biggest ceremony, and not only Indian celebrities but also international stars graced the ceremonies. Among other American models, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian made it to headlines. The Kardashians’ sister recently stepped out to distribute food among people at ISKCON Temple. Kim looked gorgeous in a red and tangerine mix lehenga look, which she styled with a beautiful red dupatta featuring zari and golden thread work. Kim’s dupatta choice prompted Taarak Mehta fame actress Nidhi Bhanushali to ask for a return as the dupatta belonged to her. Check out below.

Nidhi took her Instagram story and shared Kim Kardashian’s photo in the red lehenga with a beautiful traditional printed dupatta. The young actress reacted shockingly, “Wait, what?!”. In the text, the Taarak Mehta fame actress hilariously explained that she felt that only her sister copied her style, but now Kim Kardashian has too, so she asked the American model to return her dupatta. She wrote, “I used to think my biggest fashion threat was my sisters sneaking into my closet. But now, even @kimkardashian is borrowing my dupatta! Kim, you’ve got to give it back!”

Nidhi also shared the proof by posting a photo showcasing her traditional avatar in a white kurta styled with the same red dupatta. Let’s see what Kim Kardashian replies to this.