Jheel Mehta’s Wedding To Palak Sindhwani & Nidhi Bhanushali’s Vacation: What’s Happening In TMKOC’s Ex-Actresses Lives

The legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly a favorite of every Indian. Not only did the show entertain the audience, but it also made several stars out of just one character, one of the most famous being ‘Sonu Bhide’. Jheel Mehta first played the role of young Sonu, followed by Nidhi Bhanushali and Palak Sindhwani, who recently announced her exit. Let’s check out what’s happening in their personal lives now.

Jheel Mehta’s Wedding

View Instagram Post 1: Jheel Mehta's Wedding To Palak Sindhwani & Nidhi Bhanushali's Vacation: What's Happening In TMKOC's Ex-Actresses Lives

Jheel is all set to get married in December. From today, exactly one month is left before she takes wedding vows in Goa with her long-time boyfriend, Aditya Dube. Today, her fiance shared an adorable video and expressed his excitement for the wedding. Replying to him, Jheel said, “Awwww cute. I can’t wait to grow old together and annoy you forever.”

Nidhi Bhanushali’s South Korea Trip

View Instagram Post 2: Jheel Mehta's Wedding To Palak Sindhwani & Nidhi Bhanushali's Vacation: What's Happening In TMKOC's Ex-Actresses Lives

Nidhi loves to travel, and this time, she landed in the world of K-drama. The actress enjoyed her time in Soul, South Korea, where she tried Korean dishes. In her long caption, Nidhi reveals that she easily found vegetarian options in the city known for its love for meat and seafood. Though she liked the taste of Korean dishes, her love for Indian cuisine is unmatchable.

Palak Sindhwani’s Finland Vacation

The gorgeous Palak shared photos from her fun-filled and cozy Finland vacation. She expressed her vacation feelings by saying, ‘Living the Arctic dream’. From snowy mornings, cozy warm jackets, a moody candlelight dinner, delicious food, walking in snow in the evening, and hopping on desserts, the actress loved every moment of her recent vacation.