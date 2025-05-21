Reem Sheikh, Palak Sindhwani and Jannat Zubair’s Fashion Game: Mix Of Elegance, Boss Lady & Traditional Touch

TV and digital’s favourite divas, Reem Sheikh, Palak Sindhwani and Jannat Zubair have recently raised the temperature of the internet with their new looks on social media. The style of all three is completely different from each other, but one thing is common in every look: class and confidence. Let’s take a look at these fashion stunners.

Reem Sheikh: ‘Darkly, delicately’, soft and beautiful in black

Reem Sheikh recently posted a black and white picture in which she is seen in a black coloured long fitted skirt and top. In the caption, she wrote, ‘darkly, delicately’, which defines her look beautifully.

In this picture, Reem’s expression, pose and outfit together are giving a soft but powerful vibe. Classic black outfit and the calmness on her face, both together make this look unmatchable.

Palak Sindhwani: ‘Too glam to just grab a bite’, Boss lady mode on

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Palak Sindhwani has shared a look that will inspire every working girl. In a combination of navy blue coat and black pants, with minimal jewellery, Palak has posed in front of the camera with food on the table, which is both style and a statement.

In the caption, she wrote, ‘Too glam to just grab a bite’, and indeed, looking at this glamorous look, it seems that Palak has come not just to eat, but to win hearts.

Jannat Zubair: The charm of traditional elegance in green saree

Jannat Zubair chose an Indian traditional look for the premiere of Mission: Impossible in London, and that too with so much class that you can’t keep your eyes away. Jannat wore a green saree with a matching green blouse and completed her look with a small bindi and minimal jewellery.

She also gave a beautiful ‘namaste’ pose, which not only shows her elegance but also her understanding and pride of representing Indian culture on a global platform.

In the caption, she wrote, ‘For the Mission Impossible premiere in London’, and we can say that Jannat accomplished this mission in style.

The style statements of all the three actresses are proof that whether it is western or traditional; fashion looks special only when it has a glimpse of personality.

Which of these three divas did you like the most? Comment below.

