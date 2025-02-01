Munmun Dutta To Palak Sindhwani: TMKOC’s Divas Flaunt Their Relaxed & Trendy Casual Looks

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are social media sensations. Apart from their on-screen performances, the three divas’ fashion always treat fans. This time, all three divas show how to rock relaxed and trendy casual looks.

1) Munmun Dutta‘s Cool Co-ord Set

The gorgeous Munmun showcased that she can look pretty in every look. She wore a dark blue cartoon-printed loose t-shirt teamed with matching shorts, flaunting her relaxed style. With her open hairstyle, winged eyeliner, and glossy pink lips, she looked pretty and smiled in the mirror selfie. With her comfort style, she is inspiring others to embrace style in comfort looks.

2) Sunayana Fozdar‘s Three-piece Formal Set

Redefining casual charm, Sunayana embraced her look in a floral-printed blouse-like crop top teamed with high-waist tailored bottoms and a sleeveless jacket, combining an aesthetic vibe with comfort. With a ponytail, silver necklace, bralette, and rosy makeup, she is setting new trends with a relaxed style.

3) Palak Sindhwani‘s Strapless Attire

The young beauty Palak looked gorgeous in a green strapless buttoned dress, creating a comfortable style with a relaxed appearance. In her second look, she wore a bold white bralette-like attire, flaunting her clear skin under the blue sky. Both the photos showcased her simple and casual glam, flaunting her beauty.