Paras Kalnawat teases Palak Sindhwani for attending ‘Coldplay’ concert without him

Actor Palak Sindhwani was among the many attendees at the recent Coldplay concert and shared glimpses of her experience on social media.

Interestingly, Sindhwani revealed that attending the concert was a last-minute decision that turned into a magical evening. She captioned her post, “A last-minute plan that turned out to be a night of pure magic #coldplay.”

Accompanying her at the concert was her friend and former child actor Amey Pandya. The duo seemed to have a great time, as evident from the photos and videos shared. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a comment by actor Paras Kalnawat on Sindhwani’s post.

Known for his humorous nature, Kalnawat commented, “Agar muje 3rd time bulate toh main chal deta,” hinting that he had already attended the concert twice and wouldn’t mind going again. The comment added a fun element to the post and sparked reactions from fans.

Kalnawat and Sindhwani are known to share a good friendship, and their playful banter on social media often gets noticed. While Sindhwani is best known for her role as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kalnawat was last seen in Kundali Bhagya, a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya.

Fans of both actors appreciated their interactions and Sindhwani’s concert updates, making the post a hit among followers. The evening not only turned out to be memorable for Sindhwani but also sparked conversations among her fans and friends online.