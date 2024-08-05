John Cena admits being ‘starstruck’ by meeting Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani wedding

The Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant wedding was a gala affair that potentially assembles all the who’s who of not just India but the entire world which ranged from elite businessmen, showbiz celebrities and one banw that stood out especially was that of John Cena, a professional wrestler and an actor in Hollywood.

The man was loved for the way he carried himself at the Ambani wedding throughout, not just wearing a lovely Indian attire in the functions but also gelling and having fun with the guests, apart from shaking a leg with them.

However, the man, who has millions of fans himself, went on to have a starstruck moment of his own when he met and posed for an image with Bollywood legend, Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking over a zoom call and opening up about his film Jackpot, he went on to the explain how SRK has impacted his life and how he felt starstruck.

Cena opened up on how SRK did a Ted Talk which found himself at the right time and his words were beyond inspirational to him. And since then, he has been able to recognise all the jackpots in his life and not take anything for granted by not wasting any time.

He then recalled the meeting with him and said that it is just so emotional to meet the person whose words inspired you so much. Cena then showered more praise on him saying SRK was amazing, and he was awestruck and starstruck, and how fantastic it was.

Cena also went on to post this image on his X account and said similar words about the Bollywood legend. The admiration between Cena and SRK goes beyond just this and hopefully, we might see them collaborating on something together.