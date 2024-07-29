16 Years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Actors Who Quit Over The Years, Kush Shah-Nidhi Bhanushali

Recently, the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 16 years and continues to entertain the audience. Along with that, one of the most loved characters, Goli, portrayed by Kush Shah, announced his farewell from the show. Look at actors from Kush Shah to Nidhi Bhanushali who quit the show over the years.

1) Kush Shah: During the 16th anniversary celebration of Taarak Mehta, Kush bid farewell to the show with a heartfelt speech and insights about his journey. The young actor is headed for further education in New York.

2) Disha Vakani: Disha, known for her iconic role, Dayaben, left the show in 2017 due to pregnancy. While there were rumors of her return, she never did. The actress also had her second child in 2022. It seems the actress will not return to the show.

3) Gurucharan Singh: Gurucharan, the beloved character of Sodhi, played by Gurucharan, left the show in 2020. The reason behind his quitting the show is that the actor revealed that his father needed him as he had recently undergone surgery. Also, there were other reasons that the actor didn’t reveal, as per Etimes.

4) Monika Bhadoriya: Monika, who plays Baga’s love interest Bawri, also left the show in 2019. The actress revealed that she loved her character and would miss the show, but she quit on a good note.

5) Shailesh Lodha: The actor who portrayed the titular role of Taarak Mehta quit the show in 2022. According to reports, the actor bid adieu to the show to explore more opportunities, but due to his major role, he didn’t have time to do that.

6) Raj Anadkat: Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tapu in the show. After working for five years, the actor decided to leave the show in 2022 to explore acting further.

7) Neha Mehta: The actress played the role of Taarak Mehta’s wife, Anjali. She left the show after 12 years in 2020. In an interview, she addressed the problem of pending dues from the last six months.

8) Bhavya Gandhi: The little Tapu, played by Bhavya Gandhi, left the show after working for eight years in 2017, the same year Disha Vakani left the show.

9) Jennifer Mistry: She became a household name portraying ‘Roshan Sodhi.’ The actress left the show in 2023 and later filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj for harassment.

10) Jheel Mehta: The actress played the role of young Sonalika Bhide on the show, but she left in 2012.

11) Nidhi Bhanushali: Nidhi joined as Sonu in Taarak Mehta in 2012. After portraying the character for around six years, the actress left the show in 2019. At present, Palak Sindhwani is playing the role of Sonu.

Source: TOI