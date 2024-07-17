Bollywood News: Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s maternity shoot, Zaheer shares honeymoon images, Janhvi Kapoor signs film with Nani & more

A lot has happened in our beloved B-town and there’s always so much to look forward to when it comes to some social media posts and some buzzing news about our favorite stars. Here’s rounding up for you to look at it at one glance-

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s maternity photoshoot

As known, Richa Chadha has been pregnant for a while now and is all set to become a mother soon. So far, she has graciously carried off her pregnancy and yesterday was no different as she shared her maternity photoshoot pictures with husband, Ali Fazal. The monochromatic images were indeed fabulous as Chadha shared them keeping the comments off because it was the most personal thing she shared till date.

Zaheer Iqbal & Sonakshi Sinha’s honeymoon Round 2

Sinha and Iqbal are living it up and one honeymoon wasn’t enough as they are currently enjoying their second honeymoon as well, this time in the Philippines. Sharing an image of Sinha decked up, Iqbal swooned over his wife as she got ready for date night. He also reshared a video posted by Sinha where Iqbal was seen having a jog while Sinha shot her from inside captioning it – indoor vs outdoor people.

Janhvi Kapoor signs a film with Nani

It seems that Janhvi Kapoor is indeed loving going back to her roots as she continues to be a part of multiple South Indian films. After having a release in the form of Devara – Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR later this year, she has also signed on to star with Ram Charan in an untitled project. And now, if a recent report is to be believed, Kapoor is in the running to play alongside Nani in the latter’s 33rd film.

IT engineer from Vadodra arrested for social media post on ‘bomb’ at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The Mumbai Police went on to arrest a 25 year old IT engineer from Vadodra, Gujarat over his social media post that highlighted on the possibility of a bomb explosion at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. He was identified as Vishal Ashra.