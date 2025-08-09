Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles in Modern Saree for Param Sundari

Janhvi Kapoor captivates her audience in her latest movie, Param Sundari, where she showcases a bold and fashionable twist on the traditional Indian saree. The actress takes center stage in a striking ensemble featuring a sheer, cream-toned saree. This exquisite garment boasts rich embellishments with delicate pink and white floral accents, as well as beads that add a touch of glamour.

The saree’s vibrant border stands out with a scalloped embroidery design in vivid pink, showcasing intricate detailing that enhances its elegance. Janhvi pairs this stunning piece with a heavily embroidered pink blouse that features thin straps and a structured, corset-like shape. The sweetheart neckline and the elaborate floral and geometric patterns on the blouse contribute to its contemporary, regal appeal.

One of the standout elements of her outfit is the modern twist revealed in one of the images: a pair of white shorts worn underneath the sheer saree. This bold choice fuses traditional Indian attire with western fashion, creating a striking and playful look.

Janhvi’s makeup complements her outfit beautifully, with soft, feminine shades of pink enhancing her lips and eyes. She accessorizes with pearl drop earrings, and her hair cascades in loose waves, which elevate the romantic and elegant vibe of the entire ensemble. The outdoor setting, featuring white columns and lush greenery, adds to the serene ambiance, making her look even more enchanting.

With this stunning appearance in Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor continues to make a powerful statement in the fashion world, blending tradition with modernity effortlessly.