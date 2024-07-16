South Actresses Nayanthara To Jyotika Reunion At Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on 12 July 2024 in a grand ceremony held at the palatial Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This event is being celebrated as a wedding event. The event was attended by well-known Bollywood celebrities and South too. Check out their appearance below!

South Actresses Reunion At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding-

Taking to her Instagram post, Namrata Shirodkar shared photos of a glimpse of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding look, as they look too cute in the photo. Later, the actress shared a picture of herself with her family, featuring Mahesh Babu and their daughter Sitara. The trio poses in an ethnic fit for the wedding. In the next picture, the trio member poses with a famous designer, Manish Malhotra.

The next picture features Nayanthara, Jyotika, and Namrata, the beauty queens, in one frame. In the next picture, Namrata’s daughter, Sitara, took a selfie with Rekha ji and Namrata. The trio looked gorgeous and ethnically fit and posed closely for the picture. Later, Sitara again clicks a picture with Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan showcases their stunning wedding look for the camera.

By sharing these photos, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “A celebration of two beautiful beings, #Anant and @radhmerch1610, wishing them a lifetime of happiness and love in this incredible journey called marriage!”

