Bollywood News: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt dance at Ambani’s sangeet, Sonakshi Sinha shuts down pregnancy rumors, KILL v/s Kalki box office to Hina Khan replaced in a film

With an array of developments happening in buzztown, there has been a lot to look forward to. A few rumors circling here and there, some news being shockers and of course, the star-studded sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Let’s have a look-

Sonakshi Sinha shuts down pregnancy rumours with a subtle dig

After being spotted in a hospital, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal became the subject of several rumors. She said that the only that that has changed for her after marriage is that now she can’t even be spotted outside the hospital because that will lead the paparazzi and the buzz town to think that she’s pregnant, and that’s the only difference.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt perform to ‘Show Me The Thumka’ at Anant & Radhika’s sangeet

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have unsurprisingly been the talk of the town since last night when the biggest who’s who of the industry went on to not just appear but also give some scintillating performances. While Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others wowed with their act, it was the power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s performance on the song, Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar gained special attention. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the two can be seen matching steps with Anant Ambani on stage.

Hina Khan replaced in a film after a breast cancer diagnosis?

Actor Hina Khan revealed about having breast cancer a while ago when she was all set to play a key role in an upcoming film, Rapchick Rita, a courtroom drama, where she was set to play a lawyer. However, a report suggested that the makers have replaced her post revelation about the cancer diagnosis and The Kerala Story fame, Adah Sharma is set to replace her.

KILL vs Kalki 2898 AD Box Office

Kalki 2898 AD continued its glorious run at the box office and has gone on to rake in Rs 677.5 cr on the global front. According to a Sacnilk report, its collection dropped by 22.99 per cent on Friday, July 5, taking its Day 9 Box Office collection to Rs 17.25 cr net. On the other hand, KILL started on an encouraging note and grabbed Rs 1.35 cr.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a humming video of daughter Maltie Marie humming on the sets of ‘The Bluff’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas always manages to give a sneak peek into her work and personal life time and again which manages to get all the fans excited. On the same note, Chopra Jonas shared a video in a car, giving a peek into the The Bluff sets while Malti Marie was heard gurgling in the background. This was followed by Nick Jonas resting his hand on Chopra Jonas’ thighs, and she kept her hand on Malti Marie’s legs.

