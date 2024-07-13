Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant pledge their vows of love and togetherness in a heartfelt moment

To say that the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding was a grand star-studded affair would be an understatement, as not just the entirety of Bollywood and South Cinema but the who’s who of the world which included Hollywood celebrities and politicians also marked their presence at momentous occasion.

And amid all the starry presences, the moments between the bride and groom were as special as they can get.

During the varmala ceremony and after that, Radhika Merchant promised that their family will be a sanctuary of love and togetherness while Anant Ambani assured to construct the house of her dreams alongside her.

In a video that went viral on the internet, Merchant is seen saying, “Our home won’t just be a space, it will our feeling of love and togetherness. And it will be where we are, it will be wherever we are, together,” in response, Anant said, “Radhika, with Shri Krishna’s blessings, I promise we will make the home our dreams together, our house will not just be a place but it will be an emotion of love, no matter where we are.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on Friday, with the family hosting the auspicious Shubh Vivah ceremony. The attire for the event was traditional Indian. On July 13th, the Ambani family will celebrate Shubh Aashirwad with an Indian formal dress code.

July 14 will mark Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception, with the dress code specified as Indian chic. All festivities will take place at BKC.