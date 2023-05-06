Bae Suzy To Taylor Swift: Stars Lee Min Ho Have Been Linked With

Here we have the list of stars with whom Lee Min Ho has been linked with, read

Lee Min Ho is a dashing drama actor who has always won hearts regarding fashion and beauty. His fantastic personality has always attracted female fans, and they sometimes wonder who would be that lucky girl to be Lee Min Ho’s girlfriend. And so we have the list of stars with whom Lee Min Ho has linked.

Lee Min Ho Dating History And Link Ups

1) Bae Suzy

Singer-actor Bae Suzy and actor Lee Min Ho have dated each other for three years. And K-drama superstar Lee Min Ho was the one who made the first move. They were an impressive couple.

2) Park Shin Hye

Lee Min Ho was paired alongside Park Shin Hye in a romantic drama, The Heirs. The duo shares a great bond with each other, which sparked rumours of the team dating each other secretly.

3) Park Min Young

Park Min Young is also a renowned actress in the Korean industry. She was paired alongside Lee Min Ho in the show City Hunter. The duo fell for each other while filming. But they parted ways after five months of dating.

4) Kim Go Eun

The duo was paired together in the show King: The Eternal Monarch. The rumours of their dating sparked after witnessing their fantastic chemistry.

5) Taylor Swift

The news of Taylor Swift and Lee Min Ho dating flooded the internet. But the official agency of King: The Eternal Monarch denied all the rumours.

Source: Pinkvilla

