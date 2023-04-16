King: The Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho is a popular K-dramas actor worldwide. Every K-drama addict knows him and is undoubtedly a fan of him. However, in real life, Lee Min Ho is ubiquitous and clumsy. He has carved his niche in the industry working for years. Min Ho is a non-vegetarian who likes to eat this common dish. Like many of us, Read more to know.

Lee Min Ho Favourite Food

The 35-year-old Lee Min Ho’s favorite dish is everyone’s favorite other meat. He loves eating barbecued meat. The actor enjoys all kinds of meat. And not just this, he knows to cook meat. He has different methods of grilling for different meats like beef, pork, chicken, etc. It’s a Lee Min Ho special technique of grilling. Also, he guarantees that if you eat the same meat, the one grilled will differ from the others.

Lee Min Ho Drinking Preference

The Korean King Of Romance, Lee Min Ho doesn’t drink much. He can’t have soju more than 3 bottles. However, he prefers Western drinks but not more than two shots.

Lee Min Ho’s Best Shows

It is not wrong to say that whatever shows he has done, all of them were blockbusters. However, some of his best shows include Legends Of The Blue Sea, City Hunter, Personal Taste, Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, Summer Love, Romance, etc.

