K-drama superstar Lee Min Ho has always amazed us with his performance onscreen. He rose to fame with the character of Gu Jun Pyo from Boys Over Flowers. Simply put, he is like Shah Rukh Khan of South Korean showbiz. He was famous for his looks in his school days which brought him into the acting field. The handsome hunk rules over millions of hearts. He looks best in whatever he wears, but the charm he exudes in the tailored suit differs.

Lee Min Ho’s Striking Poses

1) The Side View

Lee Min Ho, the Good Guy, styled in a beige suit, posed, taking support of the wall, and looked directly into the camera as if he was staring at us. The messy wet hair and mysterious expression made us drool over his pictures. You can recreate this pose with the help of your house wall.

2) Selfie King

Lee Min Ho is obsessed with taking selfies, as his Instagram account is full of selfie pictures. And to be honest, he looks cute in all those pictures. Like in this picture, Min Ho donned a charcoal black tailored suit, and the shiny hairs added to her look. He didn’t try to pose anything differently but had a serious look in the mirror selfie.

3) The Gentleman Vibes

The idol donned a matte black tuxedo over a white shirt. Exuding perfect gentleman charm, Lee Min Ho posed with one hand inside the pocket and the other in the air, looking somewhere with a mere smile. Isn’t he gorgeous? Of course!

Which pose of Lee Min Ho did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.