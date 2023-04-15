K-drama content is receiving quite a lot of popularity throughout the world. And if you are one of the K drama addicts, you must already know that the actors in the dramas look flawless and young all the time. However, after watching them, the Korean actors don’t age as they look as young as in their 20s. And here we have bought the list of actors who look much younger than their age.

1) Lee Min Ho

The Shah Rukh Khan of South Korean showbiz is very popular. The actor looks so handsome and attractive. You will be surprised that he will be 35 years old in 2023. He is famous for shows like The Heirs, The Legends of the blue sea, Boys over Flowers, etc.

2) Gong Yoo

Goblin star Gony Yoo undoubtedly is a crush of many. The actor looks similar to what he was in 2016. The actor is 43 years old.

3) Kim Soo-Hyun

Kim Soo-Hyun is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He is a famous star, and fans love him for his cuteness. The owner of several accolades is 35 years old.

4) Lee Dong Wook

Famous actor from the shows like Goblin, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and many others is 41 years old yet always looks so young.

5) Park Seo-Joon

Park Seo-Joon has been part of many shows like Hwarang: The Poet Warriors, Fight For My Way, She Is Pretty, etc. The actor is a favorite of many. Born in 1988, he is 34 years old.

