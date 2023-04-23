Kim Soo Hyun Loves This Japanese Dish Korean Version; Check Out

K-drama actor Kim Soo Hyun in an interview revealed his favorite dish, read

Kim Soo Hyun is a dashing star in the Korean entertainment industry. The actor became one of the highest-paid K-drama stars with his fantastic acting skills. Before becoming a star, Kim Soo Hyun was introverted; however, with the help of her mother, he learned to act. The actor is now an enjoyable and relaxed person to talk with. And in an interview, the actor revealed his favorite dish. Read more to find out.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Favorite Dish

In an interview, Kim Soo Hyun shared that he is a true lover of donkatsu, which is a Korean version of the Japanese dish tonkatsu (fried pork cutlet). Talking about the same, the actor revealed that it was the last dish he had in Manila. In addition, he also ordered the Japanese dish tonkatsu when he was in Japan.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Career

The shy boy Kim Soo Hyun started acting during his school days. Later he started his journey with the first Television drama Kimchi Cheese Smile in 2007. While the drama Dream High established him as an actor, he rose to fame. So far, he has appeared in some of the best shows, including Moon Embracing The Sun, My Love From The Stars, and It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

Next, Kim Soo Hyun will appear in the upcoming rom-com show Queen of Tears alongside Descendants of Sun fame Kim Ji Won.

