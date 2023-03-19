K-drama performers were few and far between when the Hallyu first made its way to our shores, thanks to the hugely successful 2002 Winter Sonata starring Bae Yong-Joon and Choi Ji-woo. Yet, the growth of the internet over the past 20 years has led to an increase in Korean entertainment and exposure to its personalities, creating an incredible global fandom.

Korean TV shows and movies have frequently been on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list, available in over 90 countries. Few of Korea’s most popular Netflix programs are Squid Game, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and All of Us Are Dead.

Thanks to this phenomenon, a whole new generation of Korean actors has come into the public eye, becoming some of the biggest names in contemporary Korean entertainment and cashing in on the Hallyu craze. Meet the 20 Korean actors who are considered among the industry’s wealthiest, based on their average episode pay and the number of K-dramas they have appeared in.

Here Are The List Of Korean Actors and Actresses

1. Kim Soo-Hyun

Kim Soo-Hyun earns around US$25 Million, and he was seen in movies like Dream High (2011), Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), My Love from the Star (2013 – 2014), and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020).

2. So Ji-Sub

So Ji-Sub earns around US$24 million. He has worked in films like I’m Sorry, I Love You (2004), Cain and Abel (2009), Oh My Venus (2015 – 2016), My Secret Terrius (2018), and Doctor Lawyer (2022).

3. Lee Young-ae

Lee Young-ae earns around US$18 million. She has worked in movies like Jewel in the Palace (2003), Saimdang, Memoir of Colours (2017), and Inspector Koo (2021).

4. Choi Ji-woo

Choi Ji-woo earns an estimated US$17 million. She also worked in movies like Winter Sonata (2002), Stairway to Heaven (2003), Second 20s (2015), 7 First Kisses (2016 – 2017), and Shooting Stars (2022).

5. Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin earns an estimated US$14 Million. He has worked in films and series like Secret Garden (2010 – 2011), Hyde Jekyll, Me (2015), Memories of the Alhambra (2018 – 2019), and Crash Landing on You (2019 – 2020).

6. Lee Min-ho

Lee Min-Ho earned around US$13 million and also worked in movies like Boys Over Flowers (2009), City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), and Pachinko (2022).

7. Ji Chang-Wook

Ji Chang-Wook earns around US$12.5 Million. He also worked in films and series like Smile Again (2010 – 2011), Healer (2014 – 2015), The K2 (2016), Lovestruck in the City (2020 – 2021), and The Sound of Magic (2022).

8. Jo In-sung

Jo In-sung earns around US$12 million, and he is known for his popular films like Something Happened in Bali (2004), Spring Day (2005), and That Winter, It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014).

9. Yoo Ah-in

Yoo Ah-in is estimated to earn US$12 million and also worked in Six Flying Dragons (2015 – 2016), Burning (2018), Voice of Silence (2020), and Hellbound (2021).

10. Song Hye-Kyo

Song Hye-Kyo earned around US$11 million and appeared in Autumn in My Heart (2000), That Winter, the Wind Blows, and The Glory (2022 – 2023).

