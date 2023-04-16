It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo-Hyun is known for his fantastic personality. He has a lean and structured body. The actor flaunts his charm during photoshoots and in films. Undoubtedly every other man wants to be charismatic like him. And so here we disclose the secret behind Kim Soo-hyun’s toned body and six-pack abs.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s Diet Plan

The primary and standard thing Kim Soo-Hyun follows is a healthy diet that keeps him fit. Also, he stopped drinking. And spends significant time working out in the gym. The actor eats oatmeal, fruits, and walnuts for breakfast. Some heavy food, like chicken, veggies, soup, etc., fills his stomach and energizes his body in the afternoon. For dinner, he prefers salmon or chicken and veggies; also, he loves steaks occasionally.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s Workout

K-drama star Kim Soo-Hyun hasn’t revealed his proper workout routine. But it mainly consists of working out in the gym for hours. His fantastic body proves how dedicatedly Kim Soo-Hyun workouts for his bodily health.

Kim Soo-Hyun’s Shows

Kim Soo-Hyun is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Korean industry. He got featured in blockbuster shows like My Love From The Stars, Crash Landing On You, and Dream High. After completing his mandatory military service, Soo-Hyun returned with It’s Okay To Not Be Okay and many others. In addition, last, he was featured in the movie One Ordinary Day.

