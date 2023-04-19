It’s Okay Not To Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun has a stunning personality. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Korean entertainment industry. The actor became popular with the show My Love From The Stars alongside Jun Ji Hyun. And since then, he has always been in the news for his charismatic looks, fantastic acting skills, and beautiful smile. Let’s check out some of his daebak moments in tailored suits. Daebak means pleasing or very good.

1) Dark Blue Striped Suit

The handsome Kim Soo Hyun styled himself in a dark blue striped tailored suit with a contrasting white shirt. Isn’t he looking like a dream boy in a suit with those balloons and a pink mood?

2) Wow In White

Kim Soo Hyun donned a white aesthetic suit paired with a round-neck t-shirt. He posed, experimenting with his weirdness and cool vibes.

3) Blooming In Black

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun wore a matte black suit and a white shirt. He flaunted his jawline with the dashing side pose.

4) Bossy In Blue

Kim Soo Hyun, with his high-class look, exudes irresistible charm. He donned a white shirt underneath a blue blazer and pants paired with a blue tie. However, his sitting on the chair has a different vibe altogether.

5) A Boyfriend Material Photo

In this black suit, Kim Soo Hyun exudes charm with a black bow. The black polished shoes and typical classy hairstyle grabbed attention.

