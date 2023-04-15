One of the highest-paid K-drama stars, Kim Soo Hyun, is all set for his romance drama after his Netflix show It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. This time the actor is paired with the famous K-drams actress Kim Ji Won. She has appeared in many blockbuster dramas. Queen of Tears is one of the most anticipated K-dramas with a fantastic cast.

Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Ji Won Role In ‘Queen Of Tears’

In Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun will play the role of Baek Hyun Woo, a successful legal professional at the Queens Group. In contrast, Kim Ji Won will be playing the role of Hong Hae In, an arrogant heiress of the Queens Group and Baek Hyun Woo’s wife.

Queen Of Tears Release Date

Reportedly Queen of Tears will first premiere in December this year. Also, the show will air every Sunday and Saturday. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears is an upcoming romance drama written by Park Ji Eun, he is a famous writer with hits like Crash Landing On You, Legend Of The Blue Sea, and many others. In addition, Kim Soo Hyun has also already worked with Park Ji Eun in the hit drama My Love From The Star.

Kim Soo Hyun Famous K-drama

As one of the highest-paid actors, Kim Soo Hyun has undoubtedly worked in many hit dramas, such as It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, My Love From The Stars, and The Moon Embracing The Sun. He was last featured in the film One Ordinary Day.

Kim Ji Won Famous Drama

Kim Ji Won is one of the most popular actresses in the South Korean industry. She has worked in shows like The Descendants Of The Sun, Fight For My Way, The Heirs, My Liberation Notes, To The Beautiful You, and many others.

