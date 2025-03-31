Kim Soo Hyun Files 77 Crore Defamation Case Against Kim Sae-Ron’s Family, Denies False Allegations

South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun has become a hot topic in the town for over a month. The actor accused of actress Kim Sae-Ron’s death has been losing projects and brands since the controversy began. After days of hatred, allegations, evidence, and claims now, the actor addressed the matter himself, unveiling the truth at the Press Conference at Standford Hotel Sangam in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

Soo Hyun began with a sorry apologizing to all those whose lives had been affected because of him. During his press conference, the actor accepted dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron five years ago for just a year. He also clarified that he wasn’t in a relationship with a minor, highlighting that the testimonies, videos, private photos, messages, and screenshots are fabricated to frame him in this matter. The Queen of Tears actor refused to admit the false allegations against him.

After the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun’s legal representatives revealed that the actor had filed a defamation case against the deceased’s Aunt and the YouTube Channel, demanding 77 crore rupees in damages. According to the statement of Free Press Journal, “They have entrusted our law firm with this matter. We have filed a defamation complaint against the deceased’s family, the individual claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt, and the operator of the YouTube channel Gaseyeon. The complaint includes the forensic analysis report mentioned by Kim Soo-hyun as supporting evidence.”

Kim Sae-Ron was born in 2000. She was found dead in February 2025 and was 24 years old, on the birth date of Kim Soo Hyun. The legal consent age in Korea is 16.