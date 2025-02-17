South Korean Actor Kim Sae-ron Found Dead In Apartment At 24

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron has passed away. The actress known for her role in ‘A Brand New Life’ was just 24 years old at the time of her death. She was found dead in her home in Seoul. The incident occurred on Sunday, 16 February, and her friend revealed the shocking news as she planned to meet her as per The Hollywood reporters.

The police revealed that they didn’t find any foul play but are still investigating and are underway to find the root cause of the tragic step. Kim Sae-ron’s funeral will take place at a hall in Seoul Asan Medical Center. The actress’s coffin will borne out on 19 February, marking the final goodbye. Kim Sae-ron’s family is grieving the loss of their beloved eldest daughter. The actress has two siblings, Kim Ah Ron and Kim Ye Ron.

Kim began her journey in acting since childhood. After her performance in A Brand New Life, she turned out to be the youngest performer to be invited to Cannes. She has appeared in films like A Girl at My Door in 2014, Snowy Road in 2015, and The Villagers in 2018. She has also appeared in the TV series Mirror of the Witch in 2016 and Bloodhounds in 2023. Per the reports, the actress was filming for the upcoming project The Guitar Man to make her comeback before the sudden demise.