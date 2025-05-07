Kim Sae Ron’s Family Made A Serious Allegation Against Kim Soo Hyun

On behalf of the family, lawyer Boo Ji Seok said in a press conference that he has filed a case against Kim Soo Hyun for violation of the Child Welfare Act and perjury.

The family alleges that Kim Soo Hyun behaved inappropriately and obscenely with Kim Sae Ron when she was a student in middle school. The family says that at that time Sae Ron was a minor and Kim Soo Hyun had a relationship with her, which is illegal.

Not only this, the family also claimed that Kim Soo Hyun tried to file a false case against them, due to which they were forced to file a case of perjury as well.

Another shocking thing has come to light an anonymous person, who did not want to sell some important evidence related to this case, was attacked by someone. It is also being said that a sum of several billion won was offered for that evidence.

Now police protection has been demanded for both Kim Sae Ron’s family and Guro Sero Institute’s YouTuber Kim Se Ui, who is openly supporting the case.

This issue is now rapidly gaining momentum in Korea.

