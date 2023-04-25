BTS V To Kim Soo Hyun: Stars To Cheer Up For Park Seo Joon And IU's Upcoming Film

Park Seo Joon and IU are all set for their upcoming film release. Last night one of the anticipated films, ‘Dream’, premiered. And it was a star-studded event from popular K-pop idol BTs V, Jungkook to highest paid actor Kim Soo Hyun present. The event has A-list actors like Pfk Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, Yoo In Na, Han So Hee, BTS V, Jungkook, and others. Let’s check out.

Dreams’ Lead Cast

Park Seo Joon and IU appeared sophisticatedly on the premiere night’s green carpet. The actor donned a tinted black jacket, plain black pants, and a white shirt. And sleek style completed his look. On the other hand, IU wore a beautiful yellow top paired with a creamy white skirt.

BTS V and Jungkook

Heartthrobs of BTS, V, and Jungkook also appeared at the premiere night. The duo loves Korean movies, and they were present to entertain the audience to support the upcoming film. BTS V also had some best-friend moments with Park Seo Joon.

Choi Woo Shik

One of the best actors and friends of Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, also appeared to show his support for the film.

choi wooshik at dream vip premiere! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CEA2B6qi4Q — ً (@wooshikfiles) April 24, 2023

Yoo In Na

Goblin star Yoo In Na also made an astonishing entry in aesthetic look to show support for the film.

Celebrities present at 'Dream' VIP Premiere

Photowall ⚽💚 Yoo Inna pic.twitter.com/CUiTQDpKtJ — 🍧 (@chatshirelore) April 24, 2023

Kim Soo Hyun

The highest-paid actor Kim Soo Hyun also made a stunning entry and showered his support for best friend IU for her upcoming film. He has consistently won hearts with his smile.

Kim Soohyun attended Dream’s VIP premiere to support IU!! 🤍 another supportive bestie omg pic.twitter.com/CQWp5ZtM5H — daph 💌 (@babiejieun) April 24, 2023

Dream

It is a South Korean movie directed by Lee Byeong Heon. The film tells the story of a former soccer player and a squad of weirdos to make a unique team. The film casts Park Seo Joon, IU, and Lee Hyun Woo in the leading roles.

