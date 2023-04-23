Lee Min Ho-Park Seo Joon: K-drama Stars And Their Cute Pets

K-drama actors from Lee Min Ho to Park Seo Joon, who are true pet lovers

K-drama stars have become household names with their excellent performances worldwide. The actors’ unique complexion and sweet gestures are the audience’s favorite. Undoubtedly they are as lovely as they look onscreen in real life. And one of the primary reasons behind their increasing popularity is their love for pets. So let’s check out actors from Lee Min Ho to Park Seo Joon, who love their pets dearly.

1) Lee Min Ho

King: The Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho has a cute mini Pinscher who he has named Choco. The idol likes to spend time with his pet. And the viral pictures of him with Choco show how close they are.

2) Park Min Young

The gorgeous What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? star Park Min Young is a big fan of Bichon Frise dogs. The actress named her dog Park Leon. She loves cuddling with her pet.

3) Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye is a true cat lover. The pictures of her cats are all over her Instagram account. The diva is a proud mom to two cats and dogs named Haeri, Dal, Nori, and Bongji.

4) Nam Joo Hyuk

The K-drama actor is the father of two cut poodles. He named them Ga Eul and Gob Soon. He loves to spend time with them and share pictures of the same on his account.

5) Park Seo Joon

Just like Park Min Young, Park Seo Joon also has a Bichon Frise dog. The actor loves having fun with his pet, and this picture is proof.

