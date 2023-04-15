After days Lee Min Ho shared pictures from his Canada vacation with his fans. The K-drama actor is having quality time vacationing in the snowy weather of Canada. And he did enjoy every bit of it.

Lee Min Ho Latest Post

King: The Eternal Monarch star Lee Min Ho dropped a beautiful view of the city covered in white snow. And the lighting on the road looked surreal. He shared a picture of himself decked in a warm and puffy jacket from top to toe. The smile on his face shows his happiness. He walked through the snowy road and had a great time enjoying the bold weather. At last, he threw snowballs at fans which undoubtedly made you feel like going to the beautiful snowy place.

Lee Min Ho Fan Reactions

Reacting to Lee Min Ho’s amazing post, many users spammed the comments with lovely comments. For example, a users said, “My personal color is Lee Min Ho!!!! I just saw Lee Min Ho and my face is already brightening up😍 벌🏻.”

Another user reminded others that Lee Min Ho in this post resembles his iconic character Jun-pyo from the popular show Boys Over Flowers. “Thank you for today’s update. This scene reminder me of Jun-pyo. Because, you are still Jun-pyo for me. 😂☃⛄✨ @actorleeminho.”

The third asked the K-drama actor to take care of himself. “Please pay attention to your health. are you too thin? 😀 Miss you so much love you so much ❤️ please stay safe and healthy Minho 💕 @actorleeminho 💞💞💞🥰🥰🥰🥰.”