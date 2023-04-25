ADVERTISEMENT
Lee Min Ho's Agency Warns Fans To Avoid Fake Accounts, Read

Check out the warning issues by Lee mIn Ho's agency for fans.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Apr,2023 18:00:04
Lee Min is undoubtedly one of the best Korean actors. He, in general terms, can be called the King of Romance in K-drama. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram account due to his popularity. Millions of fans want to talk to Min Ho, and they try to contact him through DM and social media accounts. And so many users take disadvantage of the people’s emotions and fraud them in the name of the prominent actor. Noticing the matter, Lee Min Ho’s agency warned users. Read more.

What Did Lee Min Ho’s Agency Warn

Lee Min Ho’s agency MYM Entertainment on their Instagram account shared the matter with a post that read, “Hello, this is MYM Entertainment,
There are many social media scam accounts found claiming Lee Min Ho or MYM staff.
Please be advised that neither MYM nor Lee Min Ho contact to our fans directly to ask for any financial benefits. MYM and Lee Min Ho are posting content only on the official accounts below, and please do not contact or reply to any other accounts than that.”

Lee Min Ho Career

The popular actor became famous with his show Boys Over Flowers as Go Jun Pyo. And later, he did some blockbuster hits like The Legends Of The Blue Sea, City Hunter, Personal Taste, The Heirs, Faith, Summer Love, etc. In 2021 he appeared on screen after a long break with the Netflix show King: The Eternal Monarch. He was last featured in Pachinko. And he is all set for the upcoming show Ask The Stars.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

