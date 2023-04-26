ADVERTISEMENT
Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Apr,2023 00:05:02
Lee Min Ho is also known as the King of Romance in the South Korean entertainment industry. He is known for his outstanding performance on screen. His fantastic physique, height, and personality make him one of the most loved K-drama stars. The audience knows him as handsome, clumsy, and the cutest actor. And another video of Lee Min Ho shows his obsession with hair.

Lee Min Ho Hair Obsession

Lee Min Ho loves his hair. And he has constantly been snapped flipping his hair. Every time he walks out of the airport, he flips his hair in a way that makes girls go crushing over him. Isn’t he the most dashing one when he flips his hair? Lee Min Ho is not just a fantastic actor; his fashion sense keeps him buzzing.

Here are famous hairstyles of Lee Min Ho

1) Chaebol Curls

The gorgeous long chaebol curls of Lee Min Ho as Go Jun Pyo from Boys Over Flowers were definitely the show stealer. His personality and hairstyle suited him well, making him the audience’s favorite.

Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out 800911

2) Bangs

One of the best roles and looks of Lee Min Ho as Kim Tan is undoubtedly fans’ favorite. His bangs hairstyle in the show The Heirs buzzed online.

Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out 800912

3) Sideswept Sleek

In the show, City Hunter, Lee Min Ho’s character had a Sideswept sleek hairstyle. The dashing hairstyle, lean body, and personality with that smile on his face are a total slayer.

Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out 800914

4) GentleMan

Lee Min Ho’s King role in the show King: The Eternal Monarch attracted the audience’s attention with his performance. And the sleek gentleman hairstyle added to his personality.

Lee Min Ho And His Hair Flip Obsession, Check Out 800913

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

