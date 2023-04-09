Taylor Swift is one of the most loved and admired singers and performing artistes in the globe. Whenever she’s in the news and limelight, more often than not, it is for all good reasons. This time however, it is a slightly different scenario.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up:

Well, if the latest reports in The Telegraph are to be believed, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up. Reports in the media reveal that they have parted ways after almost six years of dating. As per reports, we learn that the split was amicable and not in ugly terms. For the unversed, the duo started dating in 2016 and had also collaborated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish them both good luck and fortune respectively in their lives. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com