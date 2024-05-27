Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar Attend Son Gautam’s Graduation Day, Share Heartfelt Message!

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, beaming with pride and joy, celebrated their son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s graduation from the International School of Hyderabad (ISH) in Hyderabad. The recent graduation ceremony was a family affair, attended by the two actors and their daughter, Sitara. Namrata Shirodkar shared some heartwarming pictures on Instagram, capturing the essence of the day and encouraging Gautam to chase his dreams. Take a look at these moments of pure happiness below!

Namrata Shirodkar’s Instagram Post Appearance-

Taking to the Namrata’s Instagram post, the actor appeared in a dark blue robe and hat with ISH school’s stole. The momentous occasion was witnessed by Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu, and their Daughter, Sitara. In the first picture, Namrata shared a picture of herself with her son Gautam with a proud expression. In the next pictures, she shared family pictures with cute smiles on their faces. In the further appearance, the actor’s wife shared a candid, precious moment of her son while standing on the stage with Gautam’s classmates.

She captioned her post with a heartfelt message and wrote, “My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much Gautam Ghattamaneni” with three red hearts.

