Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar’s Sister Namrata Shirodkar Wishes Her To Come Home With Trophy On Her Birthday

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar is making a buzz with her gameplay. Throughout the game so far, she has been confused between Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra. However, everyone was shocked when she nominated Karanveer for the task, proving Time God Rajat’s prediction right. So far, she seems to be one of the most sorted contestants, and today is her birthday. With her strong appearance and bonds inside the house, it seems she will make it to the finals, and on her special day, her sister Namrata Shirodkar wished her to come home with the winning trophy. She also penned a heartfelt note for her. Take a look below.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post expressing her love for her sister Shilpa on her birthday. The actress was born on 20 November 1973, and she turns 51 years old in 2024. Namrata shared a reel featuring her and Shilpa’s photos from their young age to today. The duo are best sisters who have explored life from traveling together to spending time with each other. They also resemble each other, and we love their bond. The actress in her heartfelt note wishes Shilpa to come home with Bigg Boss 18 ‘s winning trophy, “Happy Birthday to the bestest sister in the world @shilpashirodkar73. I am watching you everyday on #BiggBoss18 and you are rocking it!!! Rooting for you to come home with the trophy.”