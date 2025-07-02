Shilpa Shirodkar’s Daughter Anoushka Graduates, Actress Advises “Don’t Let The World Shrink You”

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 18, is the happiest mom today as her daughter Anoushka completes her graduation. On her social media, the actress shared the good news with her fans and followers, expressing her proud moment. Also, she shared some precious moments captured on the convocation day. In addition, the Bollywood star also shared a piece of advice to her daughter about her future.

The opening frame itself is ‘awe-dorable’ as Shilpa and her husband Apresh Ranjit kissed Anoushka who proudly holds her degree, the family posing in front of the college. Wearing a white saree-like attire, Anoushka looked pretty, completing her look with a black robe. The big smile and brief caption of the actress highlight her proud and happy moment. Anoushka completed her graduation from the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

You can take a look at the photos and videos from the convocation below.

Shilpa, expressing her happiness and feelings, wrote, “Our dear Anoushka, Graduated to move on to the next phase of her life. Sitting there and watching you on that stage was the best moment of our lives. You make us so so so proud. You have worked so hard to achieve your dream my girl. No one owns this moment its YOUR’s. Be proud of yourself and keep flying Today Maa and Papa must be so happy and celebrating your success in heaven and showering you with blessings and love.”

Advising her daughter about her future, Shilpa said, “Keep shinning my little big girl and remember dont let the world Shrink you. #classof2025 #universityofstandrews. Yours forever and super proud… Mumma.”