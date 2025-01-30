Chum Darang’s ‘I LOVE US’ reaction to Karan Veer Mehra’s post sparks buzz

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently met up with his friends from the reality show—Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Digvijay Rathee. Ever since the season ended, fans had been hoping for a reunion, and the group finally took some time out to catch up at Shilpa’s home in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos from their get-together have surfaced online. The four were seen posing for the camera, looking happy to reconnect at Shilpa’s home. Karan Veer Mehra also posted a picture on his social media, adding a poetic caption in his signature style:

“Kisi k haat ki taqdeer hai dost,

Humre pass jo tasveer hai dost,

Nazar aaye toh ussay dur rehna,

Mohobat ek udta teer hai dost.”

Apart from their group moments, Chum and Karan’s interactions have also caught attention. Chum further added to the excitement by commenting, “I LOVE US. Infinity & Beyond.”

Inside videos from the evening show the four of them enjoying their time together, reminiscing about their journey in the Bigg Boss house. Their bond, which formed inside the show, seems to have only grown stronger outside.

Fans were quick to react, flooding social media with love for the reunion. Many expressed their happiness at seeing the Bigg Boss 18 finalists staying in touch even after the show ended. While each of them has moved on to new projects, this reunion proved that the friendships built inside the house have continued beyond the game.