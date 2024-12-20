Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar Targets Yamini Malhotra For Refusing To Cook, Chum Darang Tags Her ‘Selfish’

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for another interesting episode after yesterday’s ration task, during which Shrutika’s greed for luxury items resulted in the whole house getting nominated. While the promo of Digvijay allegedly getting eliminated has sparked outrage on the internet, Yamini’s refusal to cook food has become a topic of discussion. Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang confront their co-contestant, Yamini, for her ill behavior.

As per the latest update, Shilpa Shirodkar calls out Yamini, asking her, “You refused to cook because you thought you were nominated because of Shrutika, and now you are fighting over food.” Yamini agrees with Shilpa’s point, upon which she confronts, “So you happy that house’s every member should stay hungry because cooking was the duty.”

Yamini keeps her point clearly that, “Because everyone in the house knows to cook.” Shilpa confronts Yamini and highlights that she is not cooking her own. Yamini ignores Shilpa’s question, but she backfires, emphasizing that her friend Sara cooked, so she ate. If Shrutika had cooked, she would have cooked something else.

Shrutika requests Yamini not to show her grudge over food. Shilpa keeps confronting Yamini but stays firm on her decision. Chum Darang lastly tags Yamini as ‘irresponsible, ‘selfish,’ and ‘lazy.’ Yamini ends the conversation by saying, ‘Fine.’

Do you agree with Shilpa, Shrutika, and Chum?